FFF: LSU QB Myles Brennan becoming a leader on and off the field

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, we look at the maturation process of LSU QB Myles Brennan, England star Harry Kane being possibly sold off by his club to pay for a stadium, and the Saints’ Cam Jordan is helping our medical workforce through buying pizza...a lot of it.
FOOTBALL
The future of LSU Football at the quarterback spot is Myles Brennan. Coach Ed Orgeron has high expectations for his junior QB.
“I know the Brennan family very well - they’ve been very patient. They’ve been waiting for this time. I expect Myles to explode. I expect him to do all the things that he needs to do to be a great quarterback. Whatever deficiencies he has, like we all have, I know that he and his family are going to work on them. What I mean by that is, more experience, working on his throwing motion, going to quarterback guru’s camps. Whatever it may be, I know that this guy is dedicated to do that. I think we are going to have one heck of a player. I’ve always believed in Myles, I believe he is a championship quarterback. I believe he is going to be great for us," said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
The St. Stanislaus alum is ready to take the reigns from Joe Burrow, exuding nothing but moxie.
“I feel very confident in my game, and I feel very confident in this offense. A lot of hard work has been put into this. I feel like it’s my time to shine. I’m very excited, and I feel like that this has all been part of the plan,” said Myles Brennan.
Off the field, Brennan is showing a different kind of leadership. With the help of his girlfriend, Erin Hebert, Myles started a GoFundMe account to assist in fighting this global pandemic. All proceeds going to Ochsner Clinic Foundation.
Erin’s grandfather, Bobby Hebert, Sr., lost his life to COVID-19. Hebert passed away at Ochsner Medical Center in Kenner. To honor Erin’s grandfather, Erin and Myles decided to create this fund.
To date, the account has raised over $16,000. You can contribute right here to the fund by clicking this link.
LSU builds leaders not only on the field, but in the community. Myles Brennan is a fantastic example of this.
FÚTBOL
The global pandemic is hitting the world of sport in a negative way at unprecedented levels. Tottenham Hotspur, a soccer club in England, is feeling it more than most.
The club owes £637 million ($792 million) on a stadium loan. They built a beautiful new venue that currently has no fans in it.
So how do you make money during this virus outbreak, sell one of your top assets, Harry Kane.
Manchester United, one of the richest clubs in the world, is looking for big-time talent, and they might have their man in Kane.
Spurs already furloughed 40 percent of the club’s 550-strong non-playing staff, with the remainder put on reduced 80% salaries already. Selling Kane appears be the next move in keeping Spurs afloat.
FOOD
The true heroes during this global pandemic are hospital workers, and all frontline services. They’re putting their lives on the line to serve our community.
These great men and women work around the clock, and they no doubt deserve all of our thanks.
Fat Boy’s Pizza and the Saints’ Cam Jordan are helping these medical professionals with pizza. A lot of it over the last few weeks.
This was only one post, there are many more. Just like Brennan, Jordan is a leader on and off the field.
