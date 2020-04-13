Family speaks out about losing loved one to coronavirus

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, April 13, Tangipahoa Parish is reporting nearly 358 positive coronavirus cases and 11 deaths. One of those fatal cases was Gwendolyn Hornsby, 60.
“She died eight days before her 61st birthday,” said Hornsby’s sister, Debra Self.
Hornsby would have turned 61 on April 6, but unfortunately, she did not win her battle with the coronavirus.
“Gwen was the type of person that she didn’t meet no strangers nowhere. She knew everybody, everywhere,” said Self.
Self says Hornsby lived alone and mainly stayed home, but she says the family believes Hornsby going to a church service back in March may have been how she contracted the virus.
“She loved the Lord and I am thinking she went to this church in Slidell and sat by somebody and was exposed,” said Self.
Her symptoms started March 23. The following day, she was tested. On Friday, March 27, Self says Hornsby’s results came back positive. Despite several underlying conditions (diabetes, asthma, and being on oxygen), Self says Hornsby’s doctor told her to just stay at home and self-quarantine. Her sister remembers even talking to her that Saturday.
“She sounded fine. Then a neighbor called and said she talked to her and she sounded like she could hardly breathe,” said Self.
The following day, Sunday, March 29, when Hornsby wouldn’t answer any calls, the family called 911. They found her on the floor inside her home. The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner told Self Hornsby was the first coronavirus death in the parish.
“I am still trying to wrap my head around it because it just took me so fast. I just never thought about her not being here,” said Self.
But if the physical pain of losing her wasn’t enough, like many who have lost loved ones during this pandemic, this family was not able to have a service and say goodbye properly. Instead, they had to cremate Honrsby’s body. The family says they’re taking it one day at a time, but reality has yet to hit them, like on April 6, what would have been Hornsby’s birthday.
“I jumped up. When I open my eyes, I always thank God for waking me up and I said, ‘Oh, today is her birthday.' I said, 'I want to be the first one to call her and wish her a happy birthday,’ and then I hit the floor and that’s when reality hit me. I can’t call her,” said Self.
Despite hearing it repeatedly, Self says she wants to tell the public to please listen to the officials and just stay home.
