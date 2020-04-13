ExxonMobil Baton Rouge provides fuel for emergency response vehicles, additional hand sanitizer

ExxonMobil reported it is responding to a second request from the Governor’s Office for Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) for isopropyl alcohol (IPA) for the Louisiana Hunt Correctional Institute. The company said it will produce an additional 30,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, resulting in a total of nearly 100,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer produced for the Louisiana COVID-19 response efforts.