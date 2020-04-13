ExxonMobil Baton Rouge provides fuel for emergency response vehicles, additional hand sanitizer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - ExxonMobil announced Monday, April 13 that it will reimburse the cost of fuel to Baton Rouge emergency response vehicles and provide gas gift cards to healthcare workers at three Baton Rouge hospitals.
Workers at Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General, and Ochsner Health will receive the gas gift cards, according to officials. They added about 30,000 gallons of fuel will be provided for city police cars, ambulances, and other city fleet vehicles in April.
“It is important that we do everything we can to resource those on the frontline protecting our communities," said Gloria Moncada, manager of the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery. “The free fuel supply and ExxonMobil gas gift cards will help ensure our healthcare workers and first responders are supported.”
ExxonMobil reported it is responding to a second request from the Governor’s Office for Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) for isopropyl alcohol (IPA) for the Louisiana Hunt Correctional Institute. The company said it will produce an additional 30,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer, resulting in a total of nearly 100,000 eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer produced for the Louisiana COVID-19 response efforts.
