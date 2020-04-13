CareSouth offering telehealth options amid coronavirus pandemic

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gregory Garner conducts a telehealth visit with one of his patients. (Source: CareSouth)
By Rachael Thomas | April 13, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 4:37 PM

(WAFB) - CareSouth is now offering telehealth options in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gregory Garner says he has been seeing about 20 patients per day via telehealth.

“We’re now seeing about 90 percent of our patients via telehealth visits,” Dr. Garner said. “The patients are so just so happy to have this service available to them without having to leave their home. They are very appreciative too.”

The virtual visits allow staff at CareSouth locations in Baton Rouge, Plaquemine, Zachary, and Donaldsonville to continue to provide healthcare services while protecting both patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Garner says virtual visits should be used for those with followup appointments or for chronic conditions. New patients or those at high risk for COVID-19 can still visit the clinics in-person.

“It’s represents a paradigm shift in how we serve patients that we think will last long after COVID-19,” said CEO Matthew Valliere. “We’ll see more and more visits being done virtually. It’ll become the new normal.”

To make an appointment, call 225-650-2000 or click here.

