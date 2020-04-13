Belaire High teachers send out motivational speeches to 2020 seniors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With schools closed or moving to online classes where possible, teachers are finding creative ways to reach out to their students.
At Belaire Magnet High School, faculty and staff members took turns recording selfie videos speaking to the graduating class and offering messages of hope, triumph, and perseverance.
“To the Belaire Magnet High Class of 2020,” the video is titled.
“Despite the craziness going on in the world, the faculty and staff at Belaire Magnet High wanted to send some motivation to our amazing Class of 2020 seniors! We love y’all and see you all soon!” the description read.
