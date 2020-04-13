In battle to flatten the curve, weapon of choice for group of women is their sewing machine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - April Aucoin and Jennifer Starns spend the better part of their days quarantined at home working with their needle and thread.
“You have two pieces of each mask and we sew them down in little lines and we string the elastic, that way we can distribute them at any given time,” Aucoin said.
Over the last month, the women and 18 volunteers with Abby’s Angel Closet have sewn more than 6,000 masks.
“We have made for EMS, the Lake and the General, Ochsner, various home healths, so we’re taking care of everybody,” she said. “Some fire departments and state police actually got several batches this week.”
Making the masks is a change of pace from what they were doing several weeks ago. Abby’s Angel Closet provides outfits to families who have lost a baby.
“People aren’t always touched by babies being lost, whereas I have,” she said. “But to know I’m affecting someone at the fire department, where my husband is a firefighter for Baton Rouge, or my neighbor is immune compromised, it does make a difference knowing you are helping someone that’s in desperate need just to stay safe or stay well.”
The group is still serving in that aspect, but Aucoin and Starns believe God has called them to serve in another way by making these masks.
"Just to know we’re actually being the hands and feet and helping so many people, and this is what God called us to do,” Starns said.
Until that need is over, Starns and Aucoin say they will keep making the masks, serving God and Baton Rouge stitch by stitch.
The women need your help to gather supplies though. If you’d like to donate, you can do so monetarily through Venmo at Abbysangelclosetllc, by PayPal at abbysangelclosetllc@gmail.com, or in-person at Investar Bank. You can also drop off any fabric or elastic by contacting Aucoin though her Facebook page.
