Addis man makes heartfelt video for wife after anniversary plans scrapped due to COVID-19

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - For the last month, Americans have had to adjust to a new “normal” because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
For Dustin and Devin Blanchard of Addis, that meant drastically altering their one-year wedding anniversary plans for April 7.
Dustin, 25, is an electrician and has been working at a plant in Hobbs, New Mexico since January. Normally, Dustin would come back home to Louisiana to celebrate any special occasion with his wife.
However, if Dustin were to travel back home, he would have to self-quarantine for 14 days upon his return to New Mexico. He’s a contract employee, so he would not get paid during his self-quarantine.
“It extremely hard to stay in New Mexico for our first anniversary," Dustin said.
Devin, 29, is 25 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first child together. She also has an 11-year-old son, Mason, who was born before she met Dustin.
"But in order for me to stay financially stable and support my family, I have to stay here,” Dustin explained.
The separation during pregnancy has been a challenge for the couple.
“What makes this really hard is we’re having our first baby together and I haven’t been able to be with her through the pregnancy,” he said.
“This has been tough, but we are so thankful to be able to at least talk, text, and FaceTime each other,” Dustin’s wife, Devin said.
Despite more than 800 miles between them and a global pandemic, Dustin was determined to make his wife smile on their one-year anniversary, so he decided to enhance the way many families have been communicating during the pandemic.
“Once I realized I wouldn’t be able to go home, I decided I’d make a music video with tons of memories throughout the seven years we’ve been together,” Dustin said.
Dustin, a guitar player of 15 years, played Jordan Davis’ song, Detours, during his video chat with Devin on the day of their one-year anniversary.
As Devin listened to the song, a slideshow of the couple’s wedding photos, vacation photos, and photos throughout the years played on the screen.
“I was very emotional. I thought there was no way he put this all together for me! He works 10-hour shifts and has barely any time to himself. I wanted so badly for him to come through the front door,” Devin explains of how she reacted to the video.
See the full video of Devin’s reaction below.
The couple plans to name their first child Finnick Tod Blanchard.
If you’re looking for more uplifting videos from the Blanchards, check out the video Dustin recorded with Mason below.
Dustin says he has considered Mason his own child ever since he got into a relationship with Devin.
