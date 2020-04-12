Tornado Watch issued for parts of southeast Louisiana; north La. sees damage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Weather Service issued tornado watches for parts of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the WAFB viewing area.
The following parishes and counties are included:
- Amite County
- Ascension Parish
- Assumption Parish
- East Baton Rouge Parish
- East Feliciana Parish
- Iberville Parish
- Livingston Parish
- Pointe Coupee Parish
- St. Mary Parish
- Tangipahoa Parish
- West Baton Rouge Parish
- West Feliciana Parish
- Wilkinson County
The tornado watch is scheduled to expire at 8 p.m. Click here to keep up with weather alerts
The NWS also reported a strong thunderstorm will affect parts of the area.
Earlier in the day, there were multiple reports of damage across north Louisiana. Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo said there are downed power lines in many parts of the city. He urged people to be careful around them. Our sister station in northeast Louisiana is following reports of significant damage in several areas.
There were also damage reports from the northwest part of the state.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.