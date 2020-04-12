Multiple departments respond to Baker house fire on Easter Sunday

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a house fire in Baker on Easter Sunday, according to officials.
The Central Fire Department reported the Brownsfield Fire Department was the first on the scene of the fire on Rolling Acres Drive. Officials said flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters made it to the home.
Officials added crews from Central, Zachary, and Baker also responded to assist. EMS was also on the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.