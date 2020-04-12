LSU freshman forward Trendon Watford declares for NBA Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman forward Trendon Watford announced via social media on Sunday, April 12 that he has decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.
In one season as a Tiger, the 6-foot-9, 235-pounder from Birmingham, Ala. averaged 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.
Watford recorded seven double-doubles. He scored a season-high 26 points against Vanderbilt.
