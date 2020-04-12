FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain not an issue through the workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge area will get a chance to dry out as we move through the upcoming week.
A series of weak cold fronts will also reinforce cooler than normal temperatures for the entire workweek as well.
The weather will be ideal for whatever backyard plans you may have.
Monday will be practically picture-perfect with abundant sunshine and comfortable conditions.
A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out late Tuesday, but the vast majority will remain dry.
Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be a bit chilly actually as morning lows dip into the upper 40s in some locations.
A steady warming trend begins by Friday and carries over into next weekend.
Next weekend we will also see our next storm system.
At this time it doesn’t look like severe weather will be a problem, but we’ll have to dodge some raindrops next Saturday and especially Sunday.
Into the following week, rain lingers some with temperatures several degrees above normal.
