FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Overall threat for severe weather today decreasing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Short-range, high-resolution weather models have come into agreement indicating that the risk for widespread severe weather over the local area has diminished significantly.
The highly reliable models are indicating a mainly dry Easter Sunday.
Whatever storms that do develop the weather models are also indicating the majority will stay below severe weather parameters. We can’t totally lower our guard as the local area could still see one or two strong to severe t-storms capable of producing all modes of severe weather.
Weather models now suggest showers and t-storms will begin to develop east of Baton Rouge by mid afternoon and then begin to move away from the metro area.
The biggest weather issue locally will be breezy winds. Winds will be sustained 20-30 mph at times today. Make sure you secure any loose items you may have around the yard today.
Expect a warm afternoon with highs into the mid and perhaps upper 80°s. A cold front arrives this evening sweeping out what’s left of the showers and storms in the area.
We dry out and cool down some for Monday. Another cold front arrives late Tuesday and may trigger a stray shower or two, but no severe weather.
Our next storm system is set to arrive by the end of the week into next weekend. Early indications are that severe weather won’t be an issue.
