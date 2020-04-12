Easter Bunny visits drive-thru Easter basket distribution

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Easter Bunny made a visit to a drive-thru Easter basket giveaway held by Councilwoman Tara Wicker on Saturday, April 11.
The event partnered with Walmart and community volunteers distributed Easter baskets and cloth masks to Baton Rouge citizens.
The drive-thru giveaway was held at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church, located at 1564 Nicholson Dr.
LSU Lady Tigers Basketball team captain, Ayana Mitchell, and volunteers distributed almost 300 Easter baskets along with cloth masks.
They have a goal of making 1,000 masks to give away in the next few weeks.
For more information, call 225-317-1849. Anyone interested in donating supplies, materials, or who wants to help with making masks, the following supplies are needed:
- Cotton fabric, flannel fabric for lining (all fabric preferably thread counts of 180 or more)
- Elastic (1/8″ to 1/4″ wide, or braided elastic)
- Interfacing (also for lining)
- Clips or stick pins
- Scissors
- Clear or seamstress rules
- Pipe cleaners
- Thread
