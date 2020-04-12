Drive-thru Easter photos help families get into holiday spirit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drive-thru Easter photos are not a tradition many families are used to.
However, it was an option for people looking to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.
Samantha Matte, for example, shared her young son’s first Easter experience in a car line full of people waiting to take pictures with the Easter Bunny at Mestizo Restaurant in Baton Rouge.
“This year it is something different. It’s going to be a little more intimate. With everything going on we thought this would be a great time and opportunity for him to see the Easter bunny,” said Matte.
"It's a little different because usually like we would be able to go and see the Easter bunny, which we still got to take a picture with him which is awesome," said a young passenger waiting to take a photo.
Founder of Tatro Toys, Will Barrios, partnered with several businesses to help give families a fun and socially distanced option to help celebrate Easter during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a time when people are really isolated and in a time where everyone is celebrating a holiday, especially one a joyous as Easter, it’s important to bring people together, but in a way that is safe,” said Barrios.
“I’m just amazed to see the smile on some of these kids’ faces of how big of a deal it was for them. I’m just grateful that we were able to bring a little joy to people for a few minutes of the day,” said Jim Uridiales, owner of Mestizo.
Many families that participated say although the drive-thru is not a normal Easter tradition, they are grateful to enjoy the time with loved ones.
“It’s cool that we can get together in a different way even if it’s online or a drive-thru like this,” said a mother with her young son.
“Usually we’re surrounded with family and eating food, so just to be able to get out and get a smile on the kid’s face, you know, it feels good.” Anthony Bonfanit said while holding his son.
Organizers for the event say there were roughly 300 hundred families who participated.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.