SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Derrek ‘D Train’ Lathon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The segment of shining the spotlight on south Louisiana seniors who had their high school careers cut far too short continues.
We go to the baseball diamond at U-High where one uber-talented senior shined behind the plate and at it.
Derrek “D Train” Lathon is a senior catcher and three-year starter for the Cubs. He was second team all-district in 2018, first team all-district in 2019, and a two-time state runner up in Division II.
He is the fifth-ranked catcher by PBR for the 2020 class in the state of Louisiana and ranked in the top one-third of overall players in the state.
U-High had played just four games before the season was cut short. While his high school career is over, Lathon will play at the next level for the Choctaws at Mississippi College.
