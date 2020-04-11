MISSING: Man suffering from dementia, diabetes last seen in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who suffers from dementia and diabetes.
Police said Peter Jackson, 78, was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 11 at his home on Clinton Court.
They added he was wearing a blue button-up shirt with a white shirt under it, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Jackson is around 5-foot-7 and weighs 165 pounds.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701.
