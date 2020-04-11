Man killed after being hit by two vehicles on Airline Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man died Friday, April 10 from injuries sustained in a fatal traffic crash in the 8200 block of Airline Highway.
According to Baton Rouge Police around 9:45 p.m.,Trenton Trotter, 25, was attempting to cross Airline Hwy. when he was hit by a 2007 GMC Yukon and then struck by another unidentified dark color vehicle traveling south bound.
Trotter died on the scene.
The crash is an on going investigation.
