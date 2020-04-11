Man dies after getting hit by SUV while walking along Old Hammond Hwy

By WAFB Staff | April 11, 2020 at 8:21 AM CDT - Updated April 11 at 8:26 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while walking along a Baton Rouge highway on Friday, April 10.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported James Earl Lee, 27, was killed in the pedestrian crash.

Police said Lee was walking on the edge of Old Hammond Highway not far from Boulevard de Province around 9:45 p.m. when he was hit by a 2008 Chevy Trailblazer.

They added Lee was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

