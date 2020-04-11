FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry Start but storm end to Easter Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will remain mainly dry and very pleasant feeling. Temperatures will be pretty close to average Saturday, April 11 as we await a warm front to lift north out of the Gulf of Mexico.
The warm front is not expected to start pushing north until late in the afternoon which could trigger a stray shower or two.
The vast majority will remain dry for the first half of Easter Weekend. The weather stays mainly dry through Easter Sunday morning due to a decent lid/cap/inversion on the atmosphere.
A few isolated showers will be possible by late morning, but these are not expected to turn severe. The ingredients for severe weather will be present for Easter Sunday afternoon.
The biggest question will be how soon can thunderstorms begin to breakdown the lid on the atmosphere.
High-resolution short range models are suggesting the lid on the atmosphere may hold out until around 1-2 p.m. as storms begin to build right over top of the local area. All modes of severe weather remain possible with damaging winds and hail are the top concerns. But the National Weather Service continues to highlight the potential for strong, long-lasting tornadoes as well.
Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts Sunday as the local viewing area is under anywhere from a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) to a Moderate Risk (4 out of 5). These alerts may include but are not limited to our free First Alert Weather App and a NOAA weather radio.
Don’t rely on your television to give you alerts as power outages are very much a possibility. Flooding is not a major concern as most storms will move quickly. Most areas will receive less than 1″ of rain.
The storms that develop will begin to exit the area by sunset. Drier and cooler air will filter in making for a beautiful Monday. A weak cold front is set to arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
This front may trigger a few showers as it passes through. The front will keep cooler than normal temperatures around through the remainder of the work week. By next weekend the weather will be trending warmer than normal with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.