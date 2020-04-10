VIDEO: Explosion at Valero Meraux Refinery injures 1 worker

Meraux, La. (WVUE) - An explosion at the Valero Meraux Refinery shook the ground and lit up the sky in St. Bernard Parish and around other parts of the New Orleans area.
The St. Bernard Fire Department confirmed there was a fire around 1 a.m. on Friday (April 10). They said the fire was contained around 3 a.m.
Crews were still spraying water on hot spots at that time. There is no word on what caused the explosion.
According to a spokesperson for the company, Valero’s emergency response team is on the scene and working closely with the St. Bernard Fire Department. The fire is contained to the immediate area and no off-site impact is expected.
One worker was injured and has been transported off-site to a local hospital. At this time, information about the extent of the injury is limited.
Valero has contacted local authorities and is cooperating with appropriate agencies.
“Our primary concern is for the safety of our workers and the community,” the company said.
“The Valero Meraux Refinery, located on 550 acres in St. Bernard Parish southeast of New Orleans, is a complex refinery with a total throughput capacity of 135,000 barrels per day and significant hydro-processing capacity. Meraux’s dock is located on the Mississippi River, about 40 miles from the Valero St. Charles Refinery,” according to the company’s website.
The refinery is located on Jacob Dr. near St. Bernard Hwy. Police were forced to temporarily shutdown the roads as first responders worked to get the fire under control.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.