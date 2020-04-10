Urban League of La hosts Virtual job fair to hire essential industry workers

Information provided by Urban League of Louisiana
The Urban League of Louisiana’s Office of Workforce Development will offer Virtual Job Fairs to connect job-seekers to essential-industry jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond including;
- Retail (Pharmacies/Grocers)
- Food Service (Restaurants)
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Hospitality (Food Service)
- Construction
The upcoming virtual job fair will take place on Monday, April 13 between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Baton Rouge Area Openings:
- Administrative Assistant
- Accounts Receivable Clerk
- Auto Mechanic
- Bus Operator
- Custodial Services Worker
- Customer Care Representative
- Dart Installation Technician
- Dart Refrigeration Technician
- Electronics Technician
- Manufacturing Assembly
- Manufacturing Production
- Material Handler
- Operations Assembly Worker
- Operations Manufacturing
- Rack Service Merchandiser Part-time
- Receiving Checker
- Retail Marketing Specialist
- Transportation Supervisor
- Utility Technician
- Warehouse Lead Worker
- Warehouse Worker
Interested participants are required to pre-register for the event by filling out the form HERE.
Job seekers are required to have a resume, a mobile device or a computer with internet access and video capabilities.
“Employers and job seekers will meet online via our private virtual platform," said Cherie LaCour-Duckworth, the Vice President or Workforce Development. "Employers will talk about their companies, their vacant positions and precautions they are taking to protect their employees. The job seekers will have an opportunity to meet virtually with these employers and are able to ask questions on their breakout sessions and will have an opportunity to have a one-on-one interviews where they can ask even more questions.”
