Thousands without power in Baton Rouge following overnight storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 2,700 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish woke up in the dark Friday morning.
A line of strong storms Thursday night and early Friday morning knocked out power across the city.
According to Entergy’s outage map, as of 6 a.m., another 1,100 people were without power in Tangipahoa parish.
Rain is forecast to move out of the area by mid-morning. Severe weather is expected for Easter Sunday.
Entergy says they plan to have all power restored by 4 p.m. Friday.
