Thousands without power in Baton Rouge following overnight storms

Thousands without power in Baton Rouge following overnight storms
Power outage (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Mykal Vincent | April 10, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT - Updated April 10 at 5:55 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 2,700 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish woke up in the dark Friday morning.

A line of strong storms Thursday night and early Friday morning knocked out power across the city.

According to Entergy’s outage map, as of 6 a.m., another 1,100 people were without power in Tangipahoa parish.

Rain is forecast to move out of the area by mid-morning. Severe weather is expected for Easter Sunday.

Download the WAFB First Alert Weather app

Entergy says they plan to have all power restored by 4 p.m. Friday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.