St. Vincent de Paul to serve takeout Easter meals for those in need

“As businesses have shut down, jobs have been lost, and the need for assistance has increased dramatically. Please be assured that we are doing everything we can to meet the need for basic necessities such as food, shelter, and prescription medicines. Like so many others, St. Vincent de Paul now faces a challenge unlike anything in the past, but we are confident that, with the support of our community, we will rise to the challenge. Over the years, we have created and expanded programs to meet the needs of the poor in our community. We have provided assistance in the aftermath of hurricanes, during floods and freezing temperatures," said Michael Acaldo, director of St. Vincent de Paul. "The coronavirus was something we could not foresee, but we’ll continue to be there for vulnerable individuals and families that desperately need a helping hand. During this dangerous time, we are no longer able to use volunteers. Our small staff and programs are stretched to the limit, but we’re still providing essential services to the needy. The need is great, and resources are limited. We are asking people to help us to meet the challenges ahead. Financial support is needed now more than ever. The society is one of Baton Rouge’s oldest charitable institutions, serving our community for more than 150 years. In 1918, St. Vincent de Paul was helping people in our community during the last pandemic, and with community support we will continue to make a difference during the pandemic of 2020.”