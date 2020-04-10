St. Vincent de Paul to serve takeout Easter meals for those in need

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Vincent de Paul is still working to serve the community through the coronavirus pandemic.
On Easter Sunday (April 12), St. Vincent de Paul’s dining room, located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Pl., will be open in order to serve takeout Easter meals. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused St. Vincent de Paul to temporarily suspend its volunteer program, so the organization is asking for donations. Anyone who would like to donate can do so online at svdpbr.org, or they can mail a check to St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 127, Baton Rouge, LA, 70821.
St. Vincent de Paul continues much of its work with the homeless population during this pandemic. The dining room continues to serve between 250 and 400 people per day. The organization’s Bishop Ott Shelter Program also continues to operate while observing social distancing. The program provides shelter to around 500 people each week.
St. Vincent de Paul says during the week, its community pharmacy is filling prescriptions for those in need, as well as those who have recently lost their jobs or insurance because of the pandemic. Officials with St. Vincent de Paul anticipate that by the end of April, the organization will have filled around $100,000 worth of prescriptions.
“As businesses have shut down, jobs have been lost, and the need for assistance has increased dramatically. Please be assured that we are doing everything we can to meet the need for basic necessities such as food, shelter, and prescription medicines. Like so many others, St. Vincent de Paul now faces a challenge unlike anything in the past, but we are confident that, with the support of our community, we will rise to the challenge. Over the years, we have created and expanded programs to meet the needs of the poor in our community. We have provided assistance in the aftermath of hurricanes, during floods and freezing temperatures," said Michael Acaldo, director of St. Vincent de Paul. "The coronavirus was something we could not foresee, but we’ll continue to be there for vulnerable individuals and families that desperately need a helping hand. During this dangerous time, we are no longer able to use volunteers. Our small staff and programs are stretched to the limit, but we’re still providing essential services to the needy. The need is great, and resources are limited. We are asking people to help us to meet the challenges ahead. Financial support is needed now more than ever. The society is one of Baton Rouge’s oldest charitable institutions, serving our community for more than 150 years. In 1918, St. Vincent de Paul was helping people in our community during the last pandemic, and with community support we will continue to make a difference during the pandemic of 2020.”
Click here for the latest coronavirus updates from St. Vincent de Paul.
