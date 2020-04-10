Significant severe weather outbreak possible on Easter Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All signs continue to point toward the potential for a significant severe weather outbreak across the Deep South on Sunday.
All types of severe weather -- including tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail -- will be possible as a dynamic upper level storm system and associated cold front move eastward across the country. A First Alert Action Day has been posted by the WAFB Storm Team.
The majority of the WAFB viewing area is now under an Enhanced Risk (3/5) of severe weather on Sunday, with areas just north of Baton Rouge under a Moderate Risk (4/5).
The Moderate Risk posting on the day 3 outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is somewhat rare, indicating both the significance of the threat and high confidence that strong to severe storms will develop.
Additionally, SPC is highlighting the potential for ‘significant’ severe weather (black hatching on map) which equates to strong tornadoes (EF2+), damaging winds of 75+ mph, and very large hail (2″+ in diameter). The latest outlook from SPC includes some strong wording:
"Strong, long-tracked tornadoes and potentially widespread damaging wind are possible."
One sliver of good news locally is that it looks like much of Easter morning should be quiet, so you should have time to squeeze in an early egg hunt with family, if desired. But the threat will ramp up quickly near or shortly after lunchtime as temperatures top 80° and storms begin to erupt.
As is often the case in these events and in line with SPC’s latest outlook, the greatest threat does appear to be a little to our north, but it is certainly significant locally also. Our main concerns are tornadoes and damaging winds, followed by hail. Flooding should not be a huge issue with rain totals likely coming in under 1.5″ for most.
It is also worth mentioning that while Sunday is our main concern, a strong storm or two can't be completely ruled out from Saturday afternoon into the evening as a warm front lifts inland. IF any stronger storms were to develop, hail and damaging winds would be the primary concerns.
Now is the time to review your severe weather plan. Make sure you have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings.
Know your safe room should a tornado warning be issued. If in a mobile home, consider going to a more sturdy structure once a Tornado Watch is issued and until the threat has passed.
The coronavirus threat may make that a bit trickier right now, but prioritize your safety should a tornado watch or warning be issued, while doing your best to maintain social distancing.
