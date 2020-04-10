Second deadly shooting reported on Rosenwald Road this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday morning.
According to BRPD, the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. in the 1600 block of Rosenwald Drive on April 10. At least one person was killed, police say.
On Tuesday, April 7, Joshua Andrews, 21, was shot and killed in a parking lot just a few blocks away. A teenage male was arrested and booked into prison on Wednesday.
Police have not said whether the shootings are connected.
