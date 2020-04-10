New Baton Rouge-based shopping app is like Waitr for boutiques

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ve seen how Baton Rouge area restaurants have gotten creative to reach customers through to-go orders, but what about local stores and boutiques? One new shopping platform created by a Baton Rouge local could bring the boutique experience into your home.
Lacie Herndon is a former nurse turned boutique owner of Maison Greige. She’s in the same boat as almost every other storefront owner right now.
“We’ve put everything into this,” said Herndon. “I’ve put everything I have into this.”
Stores closed their doors and rushed to get everything online so they can still make some money from this season’s trends, but it’s not the same.
“When you don’t have your normal income and your normal shopping, you feel kind of lost and you don’t know what to do,” said Herndon.
That’s why Claire Aillet, a Baton Rouge local, created ShoptheArea.net. It’s like a Waitr app for local boutiques. Customers shop from the available stores near them and have their items delivered within the same day.
“It’s a way for the customer to have an online experience, but get their purchase as if they had gone to the store themselves,” said Aillet, founder of ShoptheArea.net.
Aillet has been working on this website for two years. Now, it’s finally ready to launch. However, the stay-at-home order gives her new motivation.
“It’s gone from wanting to help the store owners get more business to wanting to help the store owners get business and stay in business,” said Aillet.
Any boutique with a storefront in the Baton Rouge area and surrounding cities can join ShoptheArea.net. Because now is a difficult time for small business owners, Aillet wants stores to join the platform for free.
“We just want to get stores on there so we can help them as early as possible start generating those sales,” she said.
Herndon’s boutique, Maison Greige, was one of the first to join the platform. She thinks it’ll make a difference to her customers now and in the future.
“I think people like the convenience of what she’s offering,” said Herndon. “And if you’re not a part of it, you’ll be missing out on a lot.”
Even though Herndon celebrates her store’s five-year anniversary on April 10, she’s doing what she can to bring the retail therapy to her customers at home.
ShoptheArea.net soft launches the week of April 13 and officially launches to the public April 20.
