Mother happy to hold daughter again after coronavirus recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a reunion full of smiles and tears. The one Shenetra McKnight has fought for since her coronavirus diagnosis.
McKnight battled the new coronavirus recently, drawing strength from the overwhelming desire to hug her young daughter to pull through.
Tonight at 10 she guides WAFB through the COVID-19 recovery process and introduces our viewers to her daughter, the little girl whose smile helped her defeat the virus.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.