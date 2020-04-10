LSU leads all schools with 8 participants in virtual NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The NFL’s first-ever virtual Draft will be marked by a field full of LSU products. The Tigers lead all teams with 8 of the 58 prospects being featured remotely in the broadcast.
Joe Burrow is the presumptive first pick and will have familiar company from wide receiver Justin Jefferson, center Lloyd Cushenberry and tight end Thaddeus Moss. On defense, the national champions will be represented by linebackers K’Lavon Chaisson and Patrick Queen and defensive backs Grant Delpit and Kristian Fulton.
NFL teams will be given ten minutes to make their first round selections then seven minutes in the second round, five minutes in rounds three through six and will finish up with four minutes per pick in the seventh round.
The first round gets underway Thursday, April 23rd at 7 P.M.
