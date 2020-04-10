La. insurance commissioner approves State Farm overall rate reduction for homeowners’ policies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon announced Friday, April 10 he has approved an overall base rate decrease for homeowners’ policies issued by State Farm Insurance Company.
Donelon approved a reduction of 3.5% for homeowners’ policies, which followed his March approval of an additional decrease of 2.3% for State Farm auto policies.
“In uncertain times like these, good news is hard to come by and I wanted to share a bit of good news for State Farm’s policyholders," said Donelon. "These decreases are directly attributable to competition in our marketplace and again demonstrate that competition remains the preeminent safeguard for policyholders. In Louisiana, State Farm auto insurance reductions over the past 18 months have led to other major insurers lowering rates in the private passenger market and I believe this decrease will produce a similar result in the homeowners’ market.”
The Louisiana Department of Insurance reported State Farm provides homeowners’ coverage to more than a quarter of a million policyholders in Louisiana.
State Farm Mutual’s reductions will take effect on May 1 for auto policies and July 1 for homeowners’ policies.
