Gov. Edwards announces new task force

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced the creation of the Health Equity Task Force Friday, April 10 during his daily COVID-19 media briefing.
The task force will look at how health inequities are affecting communities that are most impacted by the coronavirus.
“We know that right now 70 percent of our deaths in Louisiana from coronavirus are African Americans. This is a disturbing trend and one that deserves our attention, which is why we are engaging a group of leaders right now while the crisis is still ongoing,” Governor Edwards said.
The Governor has asked universities from across the state and research institutions to lead this effort.
“When we talk about health equity, we mean everyone has the opportunity to attain their highest level of health. The great thing is that the findings and recommendations made by this Task Force will help everyone better access quality care and improve health outcomes." Governor Edwards said.
The universities and research institutions that will participate in the task force include:
- Southern University’s Nelson Mandela School of Public Policy
- Xavier University’s Department of Public Health Sciences
- Health Science Centers at LSU and Tulane
- LDH Office of Public Health
- LDH Bureau of Minority Health Access
- Pennington Biomedical Research Center
- Schools of Nursing at all of Louisiana’s universities
The task force’s immediate assignment will be to make sure communities with health disparities are blanketed with good information on COVID-19 safety and prevention.
In addition they will provide the medical community with best practices and protocols for treating communities with underlying medical conditions and health disparities.
