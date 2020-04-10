Go Auto announces rate reduction during pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - GoAuto Insurance announced that all current Louisiana automobile insurance policyholders would see a reduction in monthly premium payments during the current pandemic.
The rate decrease, due to a reduced number of cars on roads leading to fewer wrecks, will last through May 31 and may be extended if the Shelter in Place order is continued. This announcement affects nearly 82,000 current Louisiana customers for a total reduction in savings of more than $4.2 million.
This action is effective for all active Louisiana GoAuto Insurance policies as of April 1. Current and new policyholders must make a payment between April 1 through April 30, and May 1 through May 31, to receive the discount.
