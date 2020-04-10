FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather expected Easter Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Areas of rain are lingering Friday morning on First Alert Doppler radar. The remainder of wet weather will move out by mid-morning.
Skies will gradually clear making for an overall nice day. Highs will top out in the lower 70°s.
Overnight, lows will dip down toa pleasantly cool 53°.
Saturday looks partly cloudy most of the day. Rain and storms will move in later in the day.
There is potential for all types of severe weather on Easter Sunday from noon until the evening hours.
