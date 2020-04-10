FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Easter Sunday presents significant threat for severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All of the focus is on the severe weather threat that’s taking shape for Easter Sunday (April 12).
The WAFB Storm Team has issued a First Alert Action Day for the day. Confidence continues to increase regarding the likelihood of destructive weather Sunday. Indeed, much of the latest forecast guidance suggests Sunday could be the most active weather day most of the WAFB area has experienced since 2019’s Hurricane Barry.
Most WAFB communities are included within an area of Enhanced Risk for severe storms. An Enhanced Risk ranks as a 3/5 on the threat scale from the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center (SPC). However, the threat is even greater near and north of the La./Miss. state line, where the SPC has posted a Moderate Risk (4/5), an uncommon occurrence for our area.
In addition, the SPC has further raised the threat level by noting an elevated risk for strong tornadoes (EF-2 or greater), winds of 75 mph or more, and hailstones reaching diameters of 2” or more.
The primary threat for Sunday currently looks to run from around midday into the evening. Now is the time to review your family preparedness plans and consider your options for Sunday. Do you and your family members know where the “safe space“ is in your home? It only takes a few minutes to find the place in your home that offers the best cover from wind-blown debris. Is your residence really a safe place to be should it be struck by destructive winds or, worse yet, a tornado?
Don’t let COVID-19 concerns deter you from seeking shelter. If you are not comfortable in your structure, look for a safer alternative. Do you have multiple ways of receiving weather alerts? Power outages are sure to be widespread, which means you may not be able to depend on your television or radio for critical messages. Be sure to fully charge your phone and devices ahead of time and download the WAFB Storm Team Weather App if you haven’t done so already.
The WAFB Storm Team will be on deck at the WAFB studio and in Titan9 to track Sunday’s storms to keep you updated throughout the event.
