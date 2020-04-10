FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Easter Sunday presents significant threat for severe weather

The primary threat for Sunday currently looks to run from around midday into the evening. Now is the time to review your family preparedness plans and consider your options for Sunday. Do you and your family members know where the “safe space“ is in your home? It only takes a few minutes to find the place in your home that offers the best cover from wind-blown debris. Is your residence really a safe place to be should it be struck by destructive winds or, worse yet, a tornado?