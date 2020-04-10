FFF: If the Saints draft a QB, who could it be

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF, we take a look at draft possibilities for the Saints if they do take a QB, a Bulgarian soccer team get’s creative during a global pandemic, and every day is Tuesday at Blue Oak BBQ.
FOOTBALL
The Saints will need to pickup a third-string quarterback via free agency or the NFL Draft. In my last edition of FFF, I laid out some options in free agency or in a trade for the Black and Gold. So this time, I’ll delve into some draftees that could be QB3.
First of all, the Saints aren’t going to use their first-round pick on a QB. They have other needs here, quarterback isn’t one of them. So end all the the Saints could draft Jordan Love out of Utah State talk.
The Saints don’t own a second-round pick. They traded it to the Miami Dolphins, which allowed them to move up and select center Erik McCoy.
In the third round, the Black and Gold could grab a QB. Two options, Washington’s Jacob Eason and Georgia’s Jake Fromm. Eason and Fromm were teammates at Georgia before Eason transferred to the Huskies.
Eason is a strong-armed passer with elite arm velocity according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler.
Fromm possesses clean mechanics, efficient vision, and processes things well. He recently held his pro day that has scouts impressed.
A possible late round pick (Saints own 5th and 6th-rounders), Washington State’s Anthony Gordon. Last season, he was coached by QB guru Mike Leach. Brugler points out Gordon has a lightning quick release, and has accurate placement on his passes.
FÚTBOL
The Belarus Premier League continues to play soccer during this global pandemic. Fans mostly stay away from matches for fear of spread, so FC Dynamo Brest got creative with the stands.
They let fans donate to the team, in return they would take your headshot and put it in the crowd. All money generated from this would go to fight the coronavirus.
Not a bad idea, and it could happen in America at some sporting events. If it goes to fight the virus, I’m all for it.
FOOD
If you follow me on any social media platforms, you know I’m a huge fan of the spicy chicken sandwich from Blue Oak BBQ.
The only problem, it’s only served on Tuesday’s.
Well, that all changed after the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, every day is Tuesday at Blue Oak.
I can get the spicy chicken sandwich every day now. In this global pandemic, the little things like a sandwich can give us a little happiness. Thank you Blue Oak.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.