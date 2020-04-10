Families can get Easter baskets, cloth masks at drive-thru event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Councilwoman Tara Wicker is hosting an Easter basket drive-thru giveaway Saturday, April 11.
The event is in partnership with Walmart and community volunteers.
The giveaway will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church, located at 1564 Nicholson Dr.
In an effort to celebrate Easter while still adhering to social distancing practices, the event will provide families with Easter baskets for kids and cloth masks in a drive-thru format. Each child present in the vehicle will get an Easter basket while supplies last. Masks will also be distributed to families.
“This is a very difficult time for everyone, especially families with young children. As a mother of six, I have deep compassion for what families with kids are going through during this time,” Councilwoman Wicker said. "As we navigate these unprecedented times, it is so important to remind everyone and share the goodness and love of Christ that exists inside of all of us. I encourage families to come take part in our Easter basket drive-thru event and celebrate the true spirit and meaning of the Easter holiday.”
For more information, call 225-317-1849. Anyone interested in donating supplies, materials, or who wants to help with making masks, the following supplies are needed:
- Cotton fabric, flannel fabric for lining (all fabric preferably thread counts of 180 or more)
- Elastic (1/8″ to 1/4″ wide, or braided elastic)
- Interfacing (also for lining)
- Clips or stick pins
- Scissors
- Clear or seamstress rules
- Pipe cleaners
- Thread
