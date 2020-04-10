Coach Breaux says ’We all have to play better defense’ in COVID-19 PSA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU gymnastic Co-Head Coach D-D Breaux joined Governor John Bel Edwards Friday, April 10 during his daily COVID-19 update.
Coach Breaux appeared in a public service announcement, reminding people to support their local restaurants and to get it to geaux.
“Eating out is not the right call right now, it will make a bad situation worse. We all have to play better defense,” Breaux said. “Supporting local business is great, but it’s a challenging time so we have to be smart about how we do it. Hanging out in crowds in public places like restaurants is out of bounds right now.”
