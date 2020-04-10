Chimp Haven features new online educational activities

Chimp Haven features new online educational activities
(Source: Pluchel, Kalie)
April 10, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 5:38 PM

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - Looking for some ‘wild’ excitement while at home?

Chimp Haven, located just outside of Shreveport in neighboring Keithville, will now provide new online educational activities for families and animal enthusiasts to engage with the sanctuary and learn more about its inhabitants.

Each week, Chimp Haven will share a new lesson with corresponding worksheets and videos for families to complete together.

“The first one shares insights into the habitats home to the more than 300 chimpanzees living at Chimp Haven and includes a hands-on opportunity to create your own shadow box habitat with common household items” reads a news release.

For more information on Chimp Haven and its online lessons, click here.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.