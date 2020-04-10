BRG creates ‘survivor wall’ for recovered COVID-19 patients

BRG creates ‘survivor wall’ for recovered COVID-19 patients
By Rachael Thomas | April 10, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated April 10 at 3:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General (BRG) has found a unique way to recognize those who have contracted COVID-19... and survived.

[ Louisiana Recovers ]

A spokesperson with BRG says they started the “survivor wall” the week of April 6. Every COVID-19 patient that is discharged from the hospital gets to put a paper heart on the wall when they leave.

BRG says they have survivor walls at their Bluebonnet and Mid City campuses and that they can’t wait to add more hearts to the walls.

