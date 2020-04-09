Woman’s Hospital using germ-zapping robots during COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital is using germ-zapping robot in patient rooms, waiting rooms, and the cafeteria to help clean during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Woman’s Hospital uses two robots to help clean.
The first is an electrostatic sprayer that sprays Clorox and it clings to surfaces and cleans germs, they follow it up with another robot that zaps with ultraviolet light.
In an effort to protect patients from contagious bacteria, viruses and healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), Woman’s Hospital has invested in the Clorox® Total 360® System, which uses patented technology to clean and disinfect with more effectiveness than conventional cleaners.
The Clorox® Total 360® System uses patented electrostatic technology to deliver trusted Clorox® disinfecting and sanitizing solutions quickly, enabling the EVS team to carry out comprehensive disinfection with confidence and efficiency.
With this technology Woman’s Hospital can achieve comprehensive surface treatment, quickly and easily, ensuring a cleaner, healthier environment for patients, staff and visitors
