Waste Management asks customers to temporarily not put bulky waste, yard materials on the curb for pickup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Waste Management is currently asking its customers to temporarily limit the amount of bulky waste they put on the curb for pickup.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Waste Management says its employees are focusing on picking up household waste and recycling, which is necessary for the health and safety of the community.
As the volume of residential trash increases due to people staying at home, Waste Management is asking its customers in Livingston, Tangipahoa, and West Feliciana parishes, as well as the City of Zachary to refrain from putting bulky waste and yard waste materials on the curb for pickup at this time. The items will be collected, however, there may be a delay in that happening.
Bulky waste includes, but is not limited to:
- Furniture
- Carpet
- Mattresses
- Appliances
Yard waste includes, but is not limited to:
- Grass clippings
- Brush
- Tree limbs
