Urban League of Louisiana hosts HBCU Census Challenge

Information provided by the Urban League of Louisiana
Calling all HBCU students!
Take a break from your online class and spend some time with the Urban League and our 2020 Census interns to do something productive while you are stuck at home.
Did you know that the 2020 Census will impact funding for Pell grants, childcare, health care, housing, and more?
Did you know that it only takes 10 minutes to be counted in the Census?
Learn everything you need to know to be counted for your campus and community.
Xavier University, Dillard University, Southern University at Baton Rouge, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University at Shreveport, and Grambling State University are competing to engage the most students and have their campus counted.
Here’s how you can get involved:
- Join the VOICE Student Interns at the HBCU 2020 Census Tele-Town Hall on Thursday, April 9 at 5 p.m.: Which HBCU can get the most people to attend? Register here!
- Participate in the HBCU Census Completion challenge: post a video or picture of you completing your Census and tag #ULLA_VOICE and your campus: #XULACensusChallenge, #DUCensusChallenge, #SUBRCensusChallenge, #SUNOCensusChallenge, #SUSLACensusChallenge, #GSUCensusChallenge
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.