Tiger Stadium will “Light it Blue” for healthcare workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In recognition of all those working on the front lines fighting against COVID-19 LSU’s Tiger Stadium will be lit up in blue Thursday, April 9 at 8 p.m.
Major sporting and entertainment venues, landmarks and historic buildings, civic and arts organizations will illuminate in blue and post messages of support.
The State Capitol and Governor’s Mansion will also be participating in the #LightItBlue campaign.
#LightItBlue is being supported by hundreds of venues and organizations from Times Square in New York to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, from Soldier Field in Chicago to the Bank of America Plaza in Dallas, from Boston City Hall to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans to The Forum in Inglewood.
For a full list of supporting cities and venues, visit http://makeitblue.us/thankyou/.
