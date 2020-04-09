SU moves summer courses online due to coronavirus pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University officials announced Thursday, April 9 that all summer classes at its New Orleans, Shreveport, and Baton Rouge campuses (including the Law Center) will be held online.
The move is due to the continued coronavirus pandemic.
“While we are hopeful that the COVID-19 outbreak is over sooner than later, we have a duty to continue to offer accessible, quality classes to our students while ensuring everyone’s health and safety,” said Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University Baton Rouge.
DETAILS
- Southern University Baton Rouge’s summer session is June 8 to July 30. For more information and to apply, go to www.subr.edu.
- Southern University at New Orleans’ summer session is May 26 to July 21. For more information and to apply, go to www.suno.edu.
- Southern University Shreveport’s has three summer sessions: Session I (8-week classes) on June 1 to July 30; Session II (4-week classes) on June 1 to 30; and Session III (4-week classes) July 1 to July 30. For more information and to apply, go to www.susla.edu.
- Southern University Law Center’s summer session is June 2 to July 18. For more information and to apply, go to www.sulc.edu.
