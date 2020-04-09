Southern University changes grading policy for Spring 2020 semester

The following information is from Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University announced Thursday, April 9 a change to their grading policy for the Spring 2020 semester only.
All courses will be graded using the normal grading system. Final grades for all Spring courses are due on May 13.
Students will be allowed two weeks to review their final grades, make informed decisions about their academic record, and indicate how they wish to proceed until May 27, 2020.
Once grades have been reviewed, the following options will be available:
- If a student accepts their final grade, no action is necessary. The reported final grade will become permanent on their academic record.
- A student may elect to convert a grade earned in a course to a Pass. The Pass grade is reserved for final grades of A, B, or C for undergraduate courses (with the exception of those undergraduate programs where a letter grade of D is considered passing). The Pass grade is reserved for final grades of A or B for graduate courses (with the exception of those graduate programs where a letter grade of C is considered passing). Students who want to convert a grade earned in a course to a Pass will need to complete an Electronic Request to Receive a Pass Grade Form and submit. The form will electronically route it to the appropriate Faculty, Chair, and Academic Dean. The Academic Dean will route the completed form back to the Registrar’s Office. The deadline for submission of this form to the Registrar’s office is May 27, 2020.
- A student may elect to withdraw from a course (or courses) with the grade of ‘W’. The Withdrawn (W) grade is more appropriate for final grades of D or F for undergraduate courses (with the exception noted above). The Withdrawn (W) grade is reserved for final grades of C, D, or F for graduate courses (with the exception noted above). If this option is exercised, the student will need to complete the ‘COVID-19 Electronic Request to Withdraw’ form and submit. The form will electronically route to the appropriate Faculty, Chair, and Academic Dean. The Academic Dean will route the completed form back to the Registrar’s Office. At each checkpoint along the way, the student may seek advice of all possible implications a withdrawal could have on all aspects of their academic and student career. The deadline for submission of this form to the Registrar’s office is May 27, 2020.
For Students Graduating in Spring 2020:
Any student wishing to graduate at the conclusion of the Spring 2020 semester must have all final grades posted per the current University Academic Calendar. Candidate Grades are due May 5, 2020 by 5:00 pm.
Please Note:
- In all instances, students must contact their Academic Advisor, Instructor, Chair, and Academic Dean to determine how decisions will affect their continued academic progress related to prerequisites, co-requisites, and clinical/didactic enrollment for future semesters, as well as, professional programs, and other eligibilities.
- Withdrawals approved in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will not count towards limits in effect during normal operations as described in the Withdrawal Policy or Repeat/Delete Policy in the Catalog. Withdrawals will not affect eligibility for graduate assistantships, fellowships, or scholarships.
- No quality points are assigned to a grade of “Pass,” nor is there any impact on the student’s GPA. Students will work with appropriate offices to determine impacts including, but not limited to, TOPS, financial aid, scholarships, and any other eligibilities.
- All communication from students must originate from their SU email account.
- All associated COVID-19 Academic Request Forms are located on the Registrar’s Office webpage.
Incomplete Grade(s)
- Adjustments have been made to the Incomplete (I) grade policies. Deadlines for removing an Incomplete grade (I) have been extended. Students receiving an “I” at the end of the Spring 2020 semester will be given an extension until December 10, 2020 to complete the requirements of the course and earn a letter grade. Faculty may assign “I” grades to students who are passing the course but were unable to complete course requirements due to circumstances beyond the student’s control. The final decision for awarding an “I” grade rests with the faculty member.
SUBR will include a transcript note, “Semester of COVID-19” on all academic records to indicate the extraordinary circumstances of the Spring 2020 semester.
