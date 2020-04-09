New Orleans East mother returns home to parade after recovery from COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One New Orleans East mother was treated to a parade after her return home from the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Dale Howard, 65, was welcomed home by friends and family after spending two weeks in the hospital battling the COVID-19 virus.
Her daughter, Corineise Howard, says her mother spent time in the ICU during her battle but her condition quickly made a turn for the better and she was released just two days after being taken off of oxygen.
Despite not being able to physically be there for Howard during her battle, her family stayed in touch with her through Facetime and phone calls. But she was still sorely missed by everyone.
Corineise says after her mother contacted her Sunday afternoon to tell her she was being released from the hospital, she quickly came up with the idea and took to social media to gather her family and friends for a parade to welcome her home.
Once they arrived home, friends and family paraded down the street in their vehicles with signs and and gifts for Dale that included food, cleaning supplies and other items that she could not get while in the hospital.
Corineise says everyone was happy to help because if you ask anyone, her mother is always there to help everyone else.
