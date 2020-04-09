Man arrested for allegedly shooting at house with woman, juvenile inside

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after officials say a domestic incident ended in gunshots.
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on Talonwood Drive in Gonzales on Monday, April 6 shortly after 9 p.m.
Deputies say Jeuane Sessions, 40, and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation that later turned physical. During the altercation, Sessions allegedly struck the victim and a juvenile.
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Sessions pulled a handgun and two shots were fired into the residence with both the victim and juvenile present. No one was injured.
Sessions fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival. He was later located and arrested in Tangipahoa Parish.
On Wednesday, April 8 Sessions was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with four counts of attempted second degree murder and two counts of domestic abuse battery.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.