LSU junior becomes 36th winner of Goldwater Scholarship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU junior Brianna Robertson, a Honors College student and Stamps Scholar from Slidell, La. has been named a 2020 Barry M. Goldwater Scholar.
Robertson is studying physics in the College of Science and computer engineering in the College of Engineering. She secured one of the 482 scholarships, awarded from a pool of more than 1,300 applicants, at over 460 institutions.
The scholarship is up to $7,500 from the Barry Goldwater Scholarship Foundation to pursue undergraduate research in a STEM field.
“We are proud to have Brianna Robertson as part of our LSU family, and we congratulate her on being awarded a prestigious Goldwater Scholarship,” said LSU Interim President Tom Galligan. “We commend Brianna for her impressive academic and research achievements thus far at LSU, and we can’t wait to see where her continued work in STEM takes her in the future.”
During her freshman year, she began her research experience and with a push from the Ogden Honors College she was encouraged to participate in undergraduate research.
Her mentor, Jin-Woo Choi in the Division of Electrical and Computer Engineering, encouraged and supported her involvement in his lab, and to apply for an NSF International Research Experience for Students program in Seoul, South Korea during her sophomore year.
During her time in Seoul, she worked in a cancer research laboratory and crafted a project combining her interest in artificial intelligence with the need for smarter quantification processes for biological research.
Robertson acknowledges that Choi’s lab group at LSU prepared her to step into stronger research roles, and those experiences led her to NASA.
She was a Deep Learning intern at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland in the Spring of 2020 where she worked on Space Communications using Artificial Intelligence. She has also been selected to intern at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., this summer.
“I want to work in space communications to ensure that our space missions are heard loud and clear, and my current position at NASA Glenn Research Center is contributing smarter algorithms in order to better communicate in space,” Robertson said about her research.
After graduation, Robertson plans to pursue a Ph.D. in electrical engineering and perform industry-level research and development in space-related fields.
