Louisiana K-9 recovering after rattlesnake bite; draws in hudreds of prayers

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds shared messages of support for Echo, a Louisiana K-9 serving with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday, April 8, that Echo was bitten by a rattlesnake. The agency publicly shared a photo of deputies attempting to treat Echo’s injury and asked for prayers.
It announced Thursday that Echo was recovering with a swollen face and thanked everyone for the prayers and outpouring of love.
