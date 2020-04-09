Louisiana K-9 recovering after rattlesnake bite; draws in hudreds of prayers

Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office K-9 Echo and handler Deputy Toney Godbold are pictured here returning to the office as Echo recovers from a rattlesnake bite. (Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Foster | April 9, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated April 9 at 4:39 PM

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds shared messages of support for Echo, a Louisiana K-9 serving with the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office announced Wednesday, April 8, that Echo was bitten by a rattlesnake. The agency publicly shared a photo of deputies attempting to treat Echo’s injury and asked for prayers.

Echo was bitten by a rattlesnake while performing duties. He was taken to a vet where he was treated with an anti-venom. At the time of this photo the sheriff's office was unsure of his condition and rallied the community to pray for Echo's recovery. (Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)

It announced Thursday that Echo was recovering with a swollen face and thanked everyone for the prayers and outpouring of love.

