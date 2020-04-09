La. coronavirus survivors share their stories of recovery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our goal is to bring you some stories of hope and positivity with those who have won the fight with COVID-19, commonly known as the Coronavirus.
Three people tell WAFB they’re all recovering from it now but when they were going through it, it’s was a scary experience.
“It’s really scary so when you hear you tested positive for Coronavirus, whether it’s mild or not, you just immediately get scared,” Lakedra Fisher says.
Kayla Lasserre’s case started March 10 when testing was limited, especially for pregnant women. Her symptoms were confused for the flu. Her biggest concerns were her unborn 8-week-old baby and their 2-year-old son.
Lakedra Fisher’s concern was also her 4-year-old son. The 32-year-old accountant, who says she has no underlying conditions, tested positive for strep so doctors couldn’t test her for COVID-19.
Bill Ferguson, 67, who is retired and lives in LaPlace, said the only trip he and his wife took was to Walmart and five days later, it hit him. Ferguson does have diabetes, high blood pressure, and cholesterol.
All three had many of the same symptoms.
“It was like a full-blown flu. It was very, very miserable. So that night, my fever spiked really, really high. I just wanted to get my story out and let pregnant women know it’s going to be okay if you do get it,” Lasserre says.
“The test came back positive for the Coronavirus and for eight days, I had a fever up to 102,” Ferguson says.
“My fever had spiked up to 102. I was still having body aches, loss of taste. I was really weak. I was having respiratory problems. I could not talk without having shortness of breath,” Fisher says.
They're all proof it can be miserable but their message is very clear: amid all the positive cases and unfortunately, those who lost their battles to the coronavirus, many are able to beat this.
“We had the ultrasound. We checked everything. There’s a heartbeat. Everything looks normal. It’s measuring right on time,” Lasserre says.
“There is hope. You can recover. There are plenty of us out here who are recovering,” Fisher says.
“You need to take as many vitamins as you can, keep acid in your stomach, get out and get some fresh air,” Fisher says.
What any survivor will tell you is, prayers and your faith are huge.
“I’ve been very blessed for some reason. It never got to my lungs with all the underlying conditions that I have,” Ferguson says.
