La. author sues Amazon Studios for allegedly ripping off ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ elements from book

(WAFB) - Louisiana-based author Jodi Parmley claims in a federal lawsuit Amazon Studios copied a screenplay adapted from her book “F.IF.I.: Financial Infidelity F**K It” to create its series titled “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Parmley’s attorney claims Amazon Studios copied several copyright-protected elements from the book, including the personal plight of the Amazon series’ main protagonist, Miriam Maisel.
The lawsuit specifically cites Maisel’s “fallout of her marriage to character, Joel Maisel."
It goes on to say other allegedly stolen elements include, "the content of Miriam Maisel’s stand-up comedy routine, the time period attire of the characters, the financial struggles and independence of Miriam Maisel, and the personalities of the Miriam Maisel’s acquaintances and family members.”
Parmley is seeking payment from the hit series.
